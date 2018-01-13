Parade kicks off Nueces County Junior Livestock Show

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is back.

On Saturday, the annual parade took over the streets of downtown Robstown. Various floats made their way to the end point; a barbecue competition for kids.

The livestock show itself is at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds, near the Corpus Christi Outlet Mall.

For the next week, students from schools in Nueces County will go head to head in various competitions and of course, showing off their livestock and projects that have taken months of hard-work.

