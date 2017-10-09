Parents petition CCISD to keep Hamlin's Rebel mascot

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Independent School District followed a national trend to do away with public displays celebrating the confederacy last month and removed Hamlin Middle School's Rebel mascot.

Some parents at the school did not agree with that call and gathered over 500 signatures to try to keep the Rebel mascot. Those signatures were set to be delivered to school board members Monday evening.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the CCISD school board meeting with the latest details.

