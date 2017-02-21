Parents plea to public to help find their son's killer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It has now been exactly one month since 24-year-old Andre Fuqua was shot and killed while driving along I-37 late on a Sunday night. His parents spoke out for the first time Tuesday.

Fuqua's mom and dad looked at news cameras for the first time Tuesday to desperately ask for help, asking that anyone who has information about what happened to come forward.

Meanwhile, police have new information on a bizarre online competition that they say could have been a factor.

Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney looked into the case and came back with the details.

Fuqua was shot and killed while driving on I-37 after coming home from a competitive run in Galveston, but police said he took a different route this time.

"He drove through Victoria where he was playing a mobile game called Ingress," said Lt. Mark Tuley of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Ingress is similar to Pokemon Go, where users are divided into two teams who compete against each other and capture portals and territory in reality. Police said Fuqua took a different route through Bay City and Victoria to play that game, and though there is no concrete evidence yet, it could have played a factor in what happened that night.

"We know that's what he was doing, so maybe somebody also plays that game that may know something about this incident that they didn't realize," Tuley said.

Detectives said they are also looking for a white sport utility vehicle that may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

In the meantime, Fuqua's parents have found a little light in the darkest of times for their family.

"Support has been tremendous and we love you all."

If you know anything about this incident or have any information detectives should know about, call the CCPD at 361-886-2600.

(© 2017 KIII)