Parents raise CHD awareness for five-year-old son

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - February is Heart Health Month, but for one Corpus Christi family, this month is especially important to them.

A five years old, most children are focused on learning to read, playing with toys and preschool; but Mika Blakely has already been through heart surgeries, numerous procedures, and medical implants.

Before he was born, doctors delivered the news that he would spend his life overcoming the challenges of congenital heart disease.

Every year in February, people across the nation spend a week bringing awareness to CHD, including Mika's parents, Amy and Gary.

They said it has not been easy, and there have been times when they struggled emotionally; and financially, the Blakelys say they have spent almost $2 million so far.

Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart spoke with the family and came back with more details.

