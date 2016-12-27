Park dedication honoring former Precinct 3 Commissioner Ortiz

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - He has served on the Nueces County Commissioners Court for the past 22 years, and on Tuesday he received quite the honor.

A park located in the 400 block of Mainer Road in Robstown was dedicated the Oscar Ortiz County Park. As the Precinct 3 commissioner, Robstown was one of the communities Ortiz served.

Ortiz decided not to run for office again this year. He will be replaced by John Marez, who has been a Corpus Christi city councilman and a member of the Corpus Christi Independent School District board.

