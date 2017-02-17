Parking lot altercation ends in police chase

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 23-year-old man is in the Nueces County Jail facing various charges this morning after he was arrested for an altercation in the parking lot of the Longhorn Steakhouse on SPID just after 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say that a 17-year-old woman and the man got into an argument in the parking lot when the 23-year-old pulled out a gun and forcefully took money from the woman.

When officers arrived, the man took off running across SPID. In an attempt to catch him, two Corpus Christi Police cruisers who were trying to enter the highway collided with each other.

The 23-year-old was eventually arrested and is facing charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and possession of drugs which are all felonies.

The officers involved in the crash were not injured.

