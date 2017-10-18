Parks & Rec. Department receives national recognition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As of Wednesday, the City of Corpus Christi's Parks & Recreation Department has joined the ranks of elite parks departments across the U.S.

The Department received their first ever national award Wednesday, a mark of distinction indicating that they have met rigorous standards.

Those standards are related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services.

