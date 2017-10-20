KIII
Close

Partnership agreement signed for ship channel widening project

A special ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Corpus Christi Country Club as officials from the Port of Corpus Christi and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a project partnership agreement.

KIII Staff , KIII 5:25 PM. CDT October 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A special ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Corpus Christi Country Club as officials from the Port of Corpus Christi and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a project partnership agreement.

The project will be the deepening and widening of the Corpus Christi ship channel. The upgrade will deepen the channel to 530 feet.

The agreement was approved back in September, and the next construction phase will cost $32 million.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories