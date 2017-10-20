Partnership agreement signed for ship channel widening project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A special ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Corpus Christi Country Club as officials from the Port of Corpus Christi and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a project partnership agreement.

The project will be the deepening and widening of the Corpus Christi ship channel. The upgrade will deepen the channel to 530 feet.

The agreement was approved back in September, and the next construction phase will cost $32 million.

