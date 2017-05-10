KIII
Passion for the coast featured in local pop-up gallery

Water Street will have their grand opening of their pop-up art gallery Thursday, May 11th at 6pm. All art is up for sale and proceeds will benefit the Texas Surf Museum.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 10:43 AM. CDT May 10, 2017

