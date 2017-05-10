Close Passion for the coast featured in local pop-up gallery Water Street will have their grand opening of their pop-up art gallery Thursday, May 11th at 6pm. All art is up for sale and proceeds will benefit the Texas Surf Museum. Heather Guajardo, KIII 10:43 AM. CDT May 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Water Street will have their grand opening of their pop-up art gallery Thursday, May 11th at 6pm. All art is up for sale and proceeds will benefit the Texas Surf Museum. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Jim Wells Businessman facing charges for sexual assault of a child Dad keeps good on disciplinary promise Man sentenced to 48-years for murder Man Suffers Severe Burns Following House Fire Overton reacts to DA's decision Area 3 Report - El Copano and Aransas City Fisherman's body recovered Search for missing fisherman Traffic stop leads to drug bust Premont ISD plans new elementary school More Stories Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital Apr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m. Border Patrol finds sea turtles, cocaine at National… May 10, 2017, 6:51 p.m. Over 100 stolen items found in Orange Grove residence May 10, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
