Pastor asks that fees to be waived for giant cross-project

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Pastor Rick Milby of Abundant Life Fellowship Church met with City Council Tuesday to ask for fees to be waived in his large cross monument project.

The cross monument will be the largest in the western hemisphere and second largest in the world.

"I'm here to ask for your help today," Milby said. "There's an obstacle we got right now. I went to get the permits yesterday, and just for the foundation alone, it was $1,000 in permits. I've been told that you guys have the power to waive that if you guys can partner with me, and this is saying we're so happy that someone is bringing a project like this to our City."

Churches receive 50-percent off permits, but Milby would like the City to waive the fees.

Milby said a contract signing should be made in a couple of weeks.

