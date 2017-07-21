Patient speaks out about Doctor's arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department picked up Dr. Jamie Sandoval Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for one count of sexual assault.

Police said additional charges will be filed at a later date.

One of his female patients, who is not related to this case, spoke out about the arrest.

"This is really shocking that he did all this or that any of this could have happened," Tomi Gibson said.

According to the affidavit, on Feb. 1 victim reported to police that she had gone to see Dr. Sandoval to have him look at a rash on her neck. At that time, she said Dr. Sandoval began "touching her breast and then placed his hand in her 'private area.'"

Tomi said he and his office staff have always been professional, but upon hearing these allegations she did recall one bizarre comment made to her during an appointment.

She said, "I asked him about my weight gain. And if he could maybe run some tests as to why I was gaining so much weight because it was rapid weight gain and all he said was "well you're really skinny for Corpus' standards".

According to the Texas Medical Board, Sandoval's medical license was temporarily suspended without notice.



The board panel found from February of 2009 to April of 2017, Dr. Sandoval engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with five female patients in which he allegedly violated sexual boundaries.



