Patients, staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital safe

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officials at Driscoll Children's Hospital reported Saturday that their staff and patients are safe and the hospital remains open following Hurricane Harvey's landfall in the Coastal Bend.

There are currently 52 patients at the hospital, and including hospital staff, doctors and nurses, more than 350 people remained there during the storm. Officials said patient care was not impacted during the storm, and a survey of the hospital campus found minimal damage from broken tree limbs and a water leak.

Driscoll Children's Hospital did not lose power during the storm and their backup generators remain on standby. As the Coastal Bend continues to deal with the aftermath of the storm, elective surgeries that were scheduled for Aug. 28-29 have been postponed.

