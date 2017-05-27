Close Paw For Pets: Meet "Niko" In this segment of Paws For Pets we introduce to a kitten named Niko. KIII 9:16 AM. CDT May 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - In this segment of Paws for Pets our Kristin Diaz introduces us to a kitten named Niko. He is eight weeks old and he is looking for someone to take him home. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman chases crooks Bacteria concerns along the bay Falfurrias Eliminated After Controversial Call Large crude oil tanker arrives Trailer rollover causes traffic delay Local reaction to reduce gun licence fee Bishop grad remembers friend who lost battle with cancer Tagged redfish released for tournament #1 Moody Blanked by Tivy in Game 1 Students raise money for classmate seriously burned More Stories Paw For Pets: Meet "Niko" May 27, 2017, 9:16 a.m. DPS troopers patrolling traffic this Memorial Day weekend May 26, 2017, 5:43 p.m. Port of Corpus Christi receives Very Large Crude… May 26, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs