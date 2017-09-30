KIII
Paws for Pets: Adopt Betsy

See if you can help find Betsy a loving home from Peewee's Pet Adoption in this edition of Paws for Pets.

September 30, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a dog named Betsy.  Betsy is one of several pets that ended up homeless following Hurricane Harvey when their owners could no longer care for them.  Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt Betsy.

 

