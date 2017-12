CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a little guy named Oscar. Oscar is 4 years old and loves to play, but he is also a sweet boy. He's hoping to be adopted from the Gulf Coast Humane Society in time for the holidays. Oscar came in as a stray following Hurricane Harvey. Kristin Diaz has a look at how you can adopt him.

