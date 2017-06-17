KIII
Close

Paws For Pets: Delilah

Delilah is looking for a place to call home.

KIII 9:36 AM. CDT June 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - In this segment of Paws For Pets, we meet a cute lab named Delilah. She sweet and loves to cuddle and she is looking for a place to call home. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories