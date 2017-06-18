KIII
Paws For Pets: Meet "Little Man"

Little Man is looking for a place to call home.

KIII 9:37 AM. CDT June 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - In this segment we meet "Little Man". He is full of energy... and he is looking for someone to take him home this Father's Day.

