Close Paws for Pets: This 'Sugar' is looking for a sweet home Adopt Sugar from PeeWee's pet adoption today! KIII 7:19 AM. CDT June 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This 'Sugar' is looking for a sweet home. You can adopt Sugar from Peewee's pet adoption.Click here for more information. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VERIFY: Does Texas offer free roadside assistance? Military Matters: A look at Corpus Christi Army Depot's New Facility Witness recounts fatal motorcycle crash Local doctor travelling to Ghana Crews responds to early morning fire. Teens sent to hospital after late night crash Police Investigate Fatal Rollover Accident Fire Fighters Investigate at Flour Bluff Apartment Complex Calallen Falls One Game Short Of State 7-on-7 Tournament Police investigate early morning burglary More Stories Expensive Father's Day memories shared on First Edition Jun 19, 2017, 8:00 a.m. Japan investigates delay in reporting US Navy ship collision Jun 19, 2017, 4:22 a.m. Paws for Pets: This 'Sugar' is looking for a sweet home Jun 19, 2017, 7:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs