Paws for Pets: This 'Sugar' is looking for a sweet home

Adopt Sugar from PeeWee's pet adoption today!

KIII 7:19 AM. CDT June 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This 'Sugar' is looking for a sweet home. You can adopt Sugar from Peewee's pet adoption.

