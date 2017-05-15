Peace Officers Memorial held at Solomon P. Ortiz Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - First responders gathered Monday morning at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center for a Peace Officers Memorial celebration to honor the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community.

The event kicked off at 10:30 a.m. in the Ortiz Center ballroom. The Citizen Police Academy Alumni helped put on the event.

