Peaceful protest held in the wake of shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of 55-year-old Dewboy Lister held a peaceful protest Friday night outside the Police headquarters.

An investigation is currently going on into Thursday's night shooting, and many questions remain.

The protest was put together after Lister passed away early Friday morning.

Many of the family members and friends of Lister gathered with signs that said "Justice for Dewey," "Know Justice, Know Peace," and "#DoByDewy."

Some of the signs also read "No more killer cops and better training needed."

Corpus Christi Police Officers were at the protest to give their respect to the community who just loss Lister.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV