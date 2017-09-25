Pearl Mae Foundation to help residents of Aransas County

ARANSAS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - It has been a full month since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend, and while many hard-hit communities have been receiving donations, they are still in need when it comes to rebuilding.

Now there's another non-profit organization in town to help.

The Pearl Mae Foundation, a faith-based charity out of Florida, made their way to the Coastal Bend this week. They will be kicking off their relief event Wednesday for residents of Aransas County to apply for financial assistance.

"We will be providing financial grants in the form of gift cards," Lauren Sullivan said. "Residents can go and buy whatever they can't get from other organizations. For example, groceries, household appliances, lumber, money to pay their unpaid bills. Anything really, just to help meet needs."

The event will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the MCCI Medical Group in Rockport. All you need to bring is proof of residence in Aransas County as well as a FEMA letter of approval or denial.

