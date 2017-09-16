Pedestrian accident at Walmart in Flour Bluff

Courtesy of anonymous bystander.

FLOUR BLUFF (KIII NEWS) - A 74 year old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

According to CCPD, the call came in around 8:50 AM on Saturday morning. The driver stayed on scene but after further investigation, police determined the man was intoxicated.

The driver has not yet been booked but will be charged with intoxicated assault. The woman is being transported to a nearby hospital.

