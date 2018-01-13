Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by a truck

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers responded to a scene where a pedestrian was hit by a truck early Saturday afternoon on Williams and Rodd field.

According to police a man walked across the street, without obeying the traffic sign.

Officials say the driver is not a fault and stayed on the scene.

The man who was hit was taken to shoreline hospital for multiple injuries including ones to his head, they are said to be non-life threatening.

