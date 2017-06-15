Pediatric cancer patient wins ride on the pink fire truck

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A pediatric cancer patient got a special treat Thursday morning as the Corpus Christi Fire Department's Pink Fire Truck showed up to the Ronald McDonald House to pick her up and give her a ride.

The ride on the pink fire truck was a prize in an art contest at the American Cancer Society's recent Cattle Baron's Ball. The winner was Esme De Los Santos, who is fighting High Risk Acute Lymphoblastsic Leukemia and staying at the Ronald McDonald House. She was diagnosed at 17 months.

The pink fire truck showed up Thursday morning to pick Esme up for her ride.

The art contest was a collaboration between the American Cancer Society's Cattle Baron's Ball, the Ronald McDonald House, HEB and Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE.

