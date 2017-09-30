Peers Show Support For Fellow Student Fighting Cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This week a local school shows their support for a fellow student.

A scholar who is two years in remission from leukemia.

Some of the kids from St. James Episcopal School cheered "Team Alondra."

Alondra, was diagnosed when she was two, she is about to turn 6-years-old now and is very healthy and doing great.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

