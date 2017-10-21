People held at gunpoint at local pawn shop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Saturday evening police responded to a robbery, where two men held people at gunpoint.

This is the scene at the 2,000 Block of South Port Avenue, where police say two men walked in the pawn shop, one wearing a mask, the other had a gun.

The two had demanded merchandise and then fled the scene.

Police are searching the area for these suspects.

Lt. Gabe Garcia, with CCPD said, “The staff here advised here that two males waked in, one with a gun held everyone at gunpoint stole some merchandise and took off.”

Police also say no injuries have been reported.

