People held at gunpoint at local pawn shop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Saturday evening police responded to a robbery, where two men held people at gunpoint.
This is the scene at the 2,000 Block of South Port Avenue, where police say two men walked in the pawn shop, one wearing a mask, the other had a gun.
The two had demanded merchandise and then fled the scene.
Police are searching the area for these suspects.
Lt. Gabe Garcia, with CCPD said, “The staff here advised here that two males waked in, one with a gun held everyone at gunpoint stole some merchandise and took off.”
Police also say no injuries have been reported.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs