Persons of interest sought in murder case

Corpus Christi Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a weekend homicide.

September 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are asking for the publics help in identifying two persons of interest in a weekend homicide. One of those people has been identified as Crystal Juarez. The other man is unidentified but he was driving a light color sedan. 
 
Police say it was around 2 AM Sunday morning when officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Baldwin. A 28-year-old man was found dead in his car. 
 
Call police if you can help them in this case. 
 

