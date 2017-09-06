Persons of interest sought in murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are asking for the publics help in identifying two persons of interest in a weekend homicide. One of those people has been identified as Crystal Juarez. The other man is unidentified but he was driving a light color sedan.
Police say it was around 2 AM Sunday morning when officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Baldwin. A 28-year-old man was found dead in his car.
Call police if you can help them in this case.
