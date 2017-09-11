CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The "Strut your Mutt" is an annual dog walk and fundraiser. Thousands across the country come out to raise money and find homeless pets loving homes. There are events allowing handlers to show off doggie tricks, a fashion show and even a place for pets to pose for drawings. Pets receive medical care and are microchipped. The goal of Strut your Mutt is to raise $3,000,000. The group is currently under $1,000,000 as of Monday morning. Visit this link to donate.

