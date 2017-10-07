Pet Paw Fest Continues Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several came out this Saturday with their pets to enjoy the HEB & Smucker's Pet Paw Fest, benefiting the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The family friendly pet showcase and festival included a cat agility competition, kitty yoga with water dog floating yoga, and cuddles and critters petting zoo, people also got to enjoy different vendors, food trucks, live music and entertainment, several sponsored adoption fees, and much more!

Everything raised during the Pet Paw Fest will go towards care of the 200 animals at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The event will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

