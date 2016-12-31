Pet safety during New Year's Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Your pets may not like ringing in the New Year the same as you, that's because the fireworks could frighten them causing them to take off.



3 News spoke with Cherly Martinez with People Assisting Animal Control, she shes to either lock up your pets or keep them away from loud noises.



Any dogs found wandering the streets will be picked up by Animal Control. If you are looking for your lost pet you can visit them on 2626 Holly Road.