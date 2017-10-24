Pettus School District fired up for new buildings in district

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The small community of Pettus will have big plans for their school district.

A new high school is currently under construction, and in December a new elementary school will be complete.



Contractors are using concrete, steel, and stone on all of the buildings so that they match up with the newly renovated high school gym.

Fourth-grade teacher Donna Munson Diaz has been on the job for 15 years, and she expresses her joy to get out of the old elementary school.

The Pettus School District will have jumped from the 20th to 21st century in the span of just a few years.



