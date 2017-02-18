Pharoah Valley Residents Hold First Cleanup Since Lawsuit Ruling

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Neighbors in the Pharoah Valley neighborhood spent Saturday morning cleaning up the old golf course over on Nile St.that is overgrown and unused. This is the first clean up they've had since finding out the lawsuit was overturned to prevent building homes and businesses as well as a 9 hole golf course. Now they're excited to move forward with development after years of conflict.

