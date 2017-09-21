Pile of storm debris looks like new a landfill in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Port Aransas is on its way to recovery with nearly all of the schools expected to be up in running in a few weeks, but storm debris left behind by Hurricane Harvey is expected to take months to clean up.

There's so much of it, in fact, that it now looks like a new landfill site; but soon, it could be another city's problem.

90-percent of the homes in the area were damaged during Harvey. Now the focus is on cleaning up. It has resulted in a mountain of debris that wasn't there two weeks ago.

Heavy machinery in the area now adds to the pile of furniture, insulation and sheet metal, which means it's only getting bigger.

"It's got to, because a lot of folks haven't started cleaning out their house yet and there's things on the curb now," Port Aransas resident Jim Fulknerson said. "It'll be twice that much."

"It's mountains and mountains and mountains of landfill, and I think they're only half done with the town," resident Suzanne Booth said. "I don't know what they're going to do with all of it."

City Manager David Parsons told 3News Thursday that the trash pile would be transported to a landfill in Robstown, becoming the City of Corpus Christi's responsibility.

