Pink Links helping to battle against breast cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and First Friday, an organization dedicated to providing women with mammograms, teamed up with the Christus Spohn Health System for "Pink Links."

Volunteers were at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital selling paper links for one dollar. Each link that is sold honors a loved one who has lost or is fighting the battle with breast cancer, and the money goes to providing women with free screenings.

"The mammogram, the best tool to detect cancer at its earliest," volunteer Lamar Grace said. "That's how mine was found, through a mammogram, and that's why I help other women ensure they have a yearly mammogram."

If you want to buy a pink link, visit www.ffpinklinks.org.

