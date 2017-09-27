Pinwheels event Friday to raise awareness of child abuse

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Kiii-TV and the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend are once again teaming up to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

In the past, CAC has placed pinwheels on the front lawn of Kiii-TV to raise money, but this year they will be focusing on the issue itself.

"This year we are doing something a little bit different," CAC Executive Director Clarissa Mora said.

For the last six years the Children's Advocacy Center has held its Pinwheel's drive to raise money, but not this year. The pinwheels will still be over the Kiii-TV lawn, but Mora said they will be on display as a tool to educate.

"This year we're going to be setting up 1,442 pinwheels, and each pinwheel that we have set up represents one child who came through the Center due to allegations of abuse or neglect," Mora said.

This year's event will be used to focus on informing you about the core issue of child abuse and neglect, not for raising money.

The CAC is taking into consideration that many folks are still in recovery mode from Hurricane Harvey, so the idea of foregoing the fundraising for raising awareness will take center stage.

"Child abuse is something that is prevalent in all areas of Texas," Mora said. "Especially here in the Coastal Bend. We have very alarming rates of child abuse and so again, that's why we want to reach out to the community to educate the community on how they can do their part on preventing child abuse."

The work the organization does is very unique. They are dedicated solely to protecting the littlest victims.

The Pinwheels event will be held from 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday in front of the Kiii-TV studios at 5002 SPID.

