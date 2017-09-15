Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias reschedule show due to Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One of the biggest concerts of the year for the American Bank Center is being rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull show scheduled for Sept. 22 has been postponed until Nov. 19.

The two artists decided to move the date to give residents more time to deal with the aftermath of the storm. They also rescheduled dates in Houston in Florida as well.

Tickets held for the original date will be honored at the re-scheduled date.

