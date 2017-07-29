Pitmaster named during Salvation Army Barbecue cook-off

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army is grilling up and giving back during the third annual Longhorn Barbecue Competition where seven teams went head to head to claim victory.

All seven teams had to participate in multiple categories in order to be named pit master. For one cook, this competition hits home.

Charles Littleton says the Salvation Army helped him during tough times and this is the perfect way to give back.

"Believe it or not it relaxes me, i get to sit here and watch the smoker go, and it's peaceful."

Littleton says everything his team cooked turned out as expected however, Four Brothers took home the first place trophy.

Mark Garza with the Four Brothers says there are three things that ensure amazing barbecue. "The secret is in the sauce for sure, long smoke different types of wood."

To find out how you can help the Salvation Army click here.

© 2017 KIII-TV