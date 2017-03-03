KIII
Close

Plan out your March Entertainment with #SeeCC

Find out what you can do for entertainment this month in Corpus Christi.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:40 AM. CST March 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Fill up your planner with these March festivities. #SeeCC

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories