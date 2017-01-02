KIII
Close

Planning and sticking with our New Year resolution

Dr. Gregg Silverman explained why moderation and consistency are key.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:09 AM. CST January 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Dr. Gregg Silverman explained to First Edition viewers why your New Years resolution should be moderation and consistency no matter what you are going for in the gym, with weight control, or quiting smoking.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories