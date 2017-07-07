Plant explains cause for this week's flaring

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The plant experiencing an operational interruption that resulted in flaring this week and the black smoke that could be seen throughout the Coastal Bend reported Friday that the cause was a loss of steam in the system.

Steam was restored at the plant and the flare has been significantly reduced.

Plant officials said the products being burned in the flare are light hydrocarbons. Directing these materials to the flare for burning allows workers to cleanly handle the materials when there has been an operational interruption.

The incident that initiated the flaring is under investigation and air monitoring shows that the quality of the air was within all regulatory safety standards.

Plant officials send their apologies to residents for any inconvenience this has caused.

