Play-for-All playground opens at Salinas Park

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Play-for-All playground at Salinas park opened Saturday.

The park was designed to fit the needs of all families, even those with special abilities.

The playground cost approximately $300,000.00 to build and was funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Community Development Block.

Some features include an outdoor instrument area and a zip-line that can seat some with special needs.

