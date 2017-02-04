KIII
Close

Play-for-All playground opens at Salinas Park

SALINAS PARK

Kiii Staff , KIII 11:12 PM. CST February 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Play-for-All playground at Salinas park opened Saturday.
 
The park was designed to fit the needs of all families, even those with special abilities.
 
The playground cost approximately $300,000.00 to build and was funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Community Development Block.
 
Some features include an outdoor instrument area and a zip-line that can seat some with special needs.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories