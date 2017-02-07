Close Playhouse hosts Johnny Cash musical If you love theatre and Johnny Cash, the Harbor Playhouse has just the thing for you. They are paying tribute to the country music legend with a musical that will feature 30 classic songs, all arranged to tell his life story. KIII 5:24 PM. CST February 07, 2017 More Stories Hot Jobs: February 7, 2017 Feb. 7, 2017, 6:20 p.m. Harbor Playhouse presents Johnny Cash musical Feb. 7, 2017, 6:17 p.m. City of Corpus Christi upgrades to new user friendly website Feb. 7, 2017, 6:11 p.m.