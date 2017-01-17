Plea deal in works for former Corpus Christi Hooks player

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A former Corpus Christi Hooks player could learn his fate on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Former Corpus Christi Hooks player Danry Vasquez was set to have a court appearance for a misdemeanor assault charge Tuesday, but his lawyers and prosecutors said they were on the verge of an agreement and are just waiting for Vasquez to get a new visa that will allow him back in the U.S.

Vasquez is accused of striking his girlfriend multiple times. He is currently playing baseball in Venezuela.

The agreement would require Vasquez to write a judicial confession detailing what he did and attending a 24-week batterer's class at the Women's Shelter of South Texas. Charges would be dismissed if he completes the requirements.

