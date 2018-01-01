Polar Plunge on North Beach raising money for ALS research

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Monday was in the low 30s with a wind chill that made it feel like it was 23 degrees outside, but that didn't stop a group of Coastal Bend residents from hitting North Beach to take a dip.

They did it for a good cause -- to raise money to find a cure for ALS.

It was the Polar Plunge and it started with a three-mile Fun Run to warm everyone up before jumping into the 48-degree Corpus Christi Bay waters.

After a brief countdown, the group ran out into the water. Some turned back quickly while others dove right in.

"It was the first year I've done it. I saw it on the news and I wanted to do it for my dad," Eric and Clara Snyder said. "He died from ALS in 2009, but without him we wouldn't have had this book that he wrote about God the year he passed away, so it was for you dad."

Alissa Mejia is the organizer of the yearly event and she definitely wants to see a cure for ALS.

"My dad has ALS and there's not an effective treatment or cure for the disease," Mejia said. "The one thing that we can do is make people aware that's it's affecting people and it doesn't have a treatment, and what we need is research dollars to help find a cure."

Over the past four years, the Polar Bear Plunge has raised some $40,000 to fight ALS.

