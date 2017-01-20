Police are looking for suspects in cooler theft

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are turning to the community for help identifying two suspects that tried to steal coolers from the Academy on 5001 SPID on January 10, 2017.

The suspects were seen entering Academy Sporting Goods, walked to the back and took four Yeti coolers valued at over $1200.

The suspects tried to exit through a back door and set off an alarm. They were confronted by an employee which caused the suspects to drop the coolers and flee on foot.

If you recognize the men in the video, contact the police at (361) 886-2600

