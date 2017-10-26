CCPD officers arrest man accused of threatening to rape, kill Louisiana family

(Photo: Pearl River Police Department, Custom)

PEARL RIVER, LA. - Police said a man accused of stalking and threatening to violently rape and kill family members in Pearl River, La., was arrested in Corpus Christi back on Oct. 6.

According to the Pearl River Police Department, Melvin Pablo was booked on charges of terrorizing and improper telephone communications. Police said telephone recordings and text messages show that Pablo threatened to kill members of his family as well as threatening to brutally rape a pre-teen girl and pre-teen boy.

Police said the family kept their children at home for several days out of fear because of the threats.

Pablo is a convicted felon and had been arrested nearly 20 times for various violent charges, Pearl River police said. The previous arrests were for charges including aggravated assault with intent to kill, various drug and weapon charges, endangering children, burglary, larceny and other acts of violence.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers received word that the wanted man was in town working as a "carny" at a parking lot carnival in the 11300 block of Leopard Street. They investigated and made contact with Pablo, arresting him in the parking lot around 2:15 p.m. Oct. 6.

Pablo was booked into the Nueces County Jail on the out-of-state arrest warrant before being transported back to Pearl River to be booked. He now sits in the Covington jail in Louisiana.

Investigators described Pablo as a “transient” who was working throughout the south.

