CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A driver was taken into police custody following an early morning accident Saturday.

The crash happened just before 4a.m. this morning when a passerby saw a truck that left the road and slammed into a light pole on the city's southside. It happened here at Bonner and Betty Jean. Police say the driver was arrested on a charge of DWI.

