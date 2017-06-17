Police continue investigate fatal rollover accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a fatal rollover accident that happened shortly after 2 AM on IH-37 near Rand Morgan and Up River Road.

According to police, the driver of that vehicle was heading north bound on 37 when he hit a guard rail causing the vehicle to flip over several times. The driver of that vehicle was ejected and died at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

