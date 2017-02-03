Police cruiser involved in minor accident along SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Traffic has been reduced to two lanes on Westbound South Padre Island Drive at the Oso Causeway bridge following a minor accident involving a police vehicle.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic and investigating the crash. There is no word on the injuries, but police did say the accident was minor.

If you are traveling along the Westbound side of SPID from around Flour Bluff Drive, you are asked to use caution as traffic continues to back up.

