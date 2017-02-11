Police find cocaine in traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police had a surprise drug bust in a routine traffic stop Friday night.

Police Officers saw a blue 2005 Ford F-150 pickup run the red light at Weber and SPID. They pulled over Alaric Flores and discovered he did not have insurance and impounded the vehicle.

The officer also noticed from the exterior of the vehicle that cash inside a plastic bag stuffed in the headliner. After retrieving the bag, the officer discovered it also contained several bags of cocaine.

Flores was arrested for possession of a control substance which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

